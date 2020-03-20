Wells Fargo’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

Occidental Petroleum (OXY – Research Report) received a Sell rating from Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.83, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.5% and a 41.9% success rate. Read covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell A, Canadian Natural, and Conocophillips.

Occidental Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.55, implying a 145.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.83 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Occidental Petroleum has an average volume of 19.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OXY in relation to earlier this year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.