Wells Fargo (WFC) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Hold rating on Wells Fargo (WFC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.68, close to its 52-week low of $32.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 52.5% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Wells Fargo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.07, which is a 45.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $44.00 price target.

Wells Fargo’s market cap is currently $152.1B and has a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WFC in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, John D. Baker, a Director at WFC bought 7,570 shares for a total of $240,120.

