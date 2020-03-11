Wells Fargo Upgrades American States Water Company (AWR) to Hold

In a report released today, Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo upgraded American States Water Company (AWR – Research Report) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, California Water Service, and Essential Utilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American States Water Company with a $93.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.00 and a one-year low of $67.52. Currently, American States Water Company has an average volume of 245.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AWR in relation to earlier this year.

American States Water Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.