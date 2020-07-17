July 17, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Wells Fargo Thinks IAC/InterActive’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive (IACResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $125.41, close to its 52-week low of $100.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 79.6% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActive with a $163.33 average price target, representing a 27.7% upside. In a report issued on July 6, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.

