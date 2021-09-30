Wells Fargo Thinks Home Point Capital’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

In a report issued on August 11, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating on Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.12, close to its 52-week low of $3.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Point Capital with a $6.06 average price target, representing a 51.1% upside. In a report issued on August 26, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 67.4% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Home Point Capital’s market cap is currently $559.4M and has a P/E ratio of 1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.00.

Home Point Capital Inc is engaged in the residential mortgage business. Its products and services include Conventional Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans for Veterans, and USDA Loans. The company’s operations are organized into two separate reportable segments: Origination and Servicing.