Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI)

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.06, close to its 52-week low of $28.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 62.6% success rate. Kelly covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, United Natural Foods, and US Food Holdings.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.43, representing an 81.6% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Craig-Hallum also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $59.00 price target.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding’s market cap is currently $2.18B and has a P/E ratio of 17.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.