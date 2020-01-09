Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Oil States International (OIS)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Voie maintained a Hold rating on Oil States International (OIS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Voie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Voie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Helmerich & Payne, Nabors Industries, and Propetro Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oil States International is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a one-year high of $21.27 and a one-year low of $11.73. Currently, Oil States International has an average volume of 439.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OIS in relation to earlier this year.

Oil States International, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Offshore or Manufactured Products, Well Site Services, and Corporate.