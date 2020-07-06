Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Dominion Resources (D)

In a report released today, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Dominion Resources (D – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Chesapeake Utilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dominion Resources with a $86.56 average price target, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Dominion Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.5 billion and GAAP net loss of $270 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.86 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $680 million.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure. The Power Delivery segment regulates electric distribution and transmission. The Power Generation segment includes regulated electric fleet and merchant electric fleet. The Gas Infrastructure segment comprises gas transmission and storage, gas distribution and storage, liquefied natural gas import, and storage. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.