Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Canadian Railway (CNI)

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway (CNI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Expeditors International, and John Bean Technologies.

Canadian Railway has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.86, representing a -6.5% downside. In a report issued on September 30, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$150.00 price target.

Canadian Railway’s market cap is currently $78.07B and has a P/E ratio of 28.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CNI in relation to earlier this year.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.