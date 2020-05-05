Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for American States Water Company (AWR)

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder maintained a Hold rating on American States Water Company (AWR – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 60.7% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, California Water Service, and Essential Utilities.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American States Water Company is a Hold with an average price target of $76.50.

Based on American States Water Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $113 million and net profit of $16.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $13.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AWR in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock.

American States Water Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.