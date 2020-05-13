Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Hold Rating for 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

In a report released yesterday, Jamie Stockton from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 37.7% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

1Life Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare membership services. It offers walk-in immunizations and lab services, behavioral health, women’s health, men’s health, LGBTQ+ care, pediatrics, sports medicine, lifestyle, and wellbeing programs. The company was founded by Thomas H. Lee in July 25, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.