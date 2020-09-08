Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for WestRock (WRK)

Wells Fargo analyst Gabrial Hajde maintained a Buy rating on WestRock (WRK – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Hajde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Ardagh Group SA, and Crown Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WestRock with a $30.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.39 and a one-year low of $21.50. Currently, WestRock has an average volume of 2.45M.

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions for consumer, and corrugated packaging markets. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging and Land & Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment offers consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, home, health, and beauty dispensing, and partition operations. The Land and Development segment sells real estate. WestRock was founded on March 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.