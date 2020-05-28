Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 65.3% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Dollar General, and Kroger Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding with a $73.25 average price target, implying a -18.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $422 million and net profit of $50.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $394 million and had a net profit of $49.89 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.