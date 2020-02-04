Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Magellan Midstream (MMP)

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream (MMP – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 56.0% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Hess Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magellan Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.50, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Based on Magellan Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $286 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $314 million.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage.