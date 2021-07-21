Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Greenbrier (GBX)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrier (GBX – Research Report) on July 6. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Canadian National Railway, and Expeditors International.

Greenbrier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.25, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, Bank of America Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $52.00 price target.

Greenbrier’s market cap is currently $1.36B and has a P/E ratio of 65.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBX in relation to earlier this year.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels. The Wheels and Parts segment produces railroad accessories and provides wheel and axle maintenance and services. The Leasing and Services segment offers management solutions to railcars for railroads, shippers, and carriers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.