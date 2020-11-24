November 24, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN)

By Carrie Williams

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report) on October 26 and set a price target of $3900.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3098.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 80.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, ANGI Homeservices, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3818.46 average price target, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, CFRA also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1554.6B and has a P/E ratio of 90.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.93.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

