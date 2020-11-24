Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report) on October 26 and set a price target of $3900.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3098.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 80.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, ANGI Homeservices, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3818.46 average price target, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, CFRA also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1554.6B and has a P/E ratio of 90.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.93.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.