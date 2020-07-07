Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on Prudential Financial (PRU – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 58.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Prudential Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.33, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on July 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Prudential Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.46 billion and GAAP net loss of $271 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.09 billion and had a net profit of $932 million.

Prudential Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, PGIM, International Insurance, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others. The U.S. Individual Solutions segment consists of individual annuities and individual life products. The U.S. Workplace Solutions segment comprises of the retirement and group insurance divisions. The PGIM segment provides a broad array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private and sub-advisory clients (including mutual funds), insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities and the Company’s general account. The International Insurances segment manufactures and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries through its Life Planner operations. The Closed Block segment includes certain in force participating insurance and annuity products and corresponding assets that are used for the payment of benefits, expenses and policyholders’ dividends related to these products. The Corporate and Other Operations segment include corporate item or businesses that have been or will be divested. The company was founded by John Fairfield Dryden in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.