Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Maximus (MMS)

Wells Fargo analyst Jamie Stockton maintained a Hold rating on Maximus (MMS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maximus is a Hold with an average price target of $78.50.

Based on Maximus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $60.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $55.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMS in relation to earlier this year.

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: Health Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Human Services. The Health Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.