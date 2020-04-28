Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Welltower (WELL)

Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained a Buy rating on Welltower (WELL – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 52.5% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, National Storage Affiliates, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Welltower is a Hold with an average price target of $59.91.

The company has a one-year high of $93.17 and a one-year low of $24.28. Currently, Welltower has an average volume of 4.55M.

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities. The Triple-net segment offers long-term/post-acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living/continuing care retirement communities, care homes (United Kingdom), independent support living facilities (Canada), care homes with nursing (United Kingdom), and combinations thereof. The Outpatient Medical segment provides outpatient medical buildings. The company was founded by Bruce G. Thompson and Fritz Wolfe in 1970 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.