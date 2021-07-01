July 1, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (UBER)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on June 28, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBERResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 77.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Alphabet Class A, and Momentive Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $72.05 average price target, which is a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion and GAAP net loss of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.25 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.94 billion.

Founded in 2009, Uber Technologies, Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based transportation networking company that offers a ride-hailing service. It also has a food order and delivery business called Uber Eats, and a freight transportation business called Uber Freight.

