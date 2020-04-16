Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group (PFGC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Kelly covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, United Natural Foods, and US Foods Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Performance Food Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Performance Food Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.07 billion and net profit of $41.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.62 billion and had a net profit of $43.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Performance Food Group Co. engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Corporate and All Other. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations. The Vistar segment offers candy, snack, and beverage to customers in the vending, office coffee services, theater, retail, and other channels. The Corporate and All Other segment comprises of the firm’s overhead and certain operations that are not considered separate reportable segments based on their size. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.