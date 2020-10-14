Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Blackrock (BLK)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock (BLK – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $638.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $664.89 average price target, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $654.00 price target.

Blackrock’s market cap is currently $93.25B and has a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -655.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 121 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLK in relation to earlier this year.

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, and Laurence Douglas Fink in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.