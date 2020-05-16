Wells Fargo Remains an Equal Weight on AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on April 30, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo reiterated an Equal Weight rating on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.44.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.53, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $14.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 58.9% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Velocity Financial.

Based on AGNC Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.42 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $284 million and had a net profit of $265 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGNC in relation to earlier this year.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. The firm’s investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities where repayment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or U.S. Government agency. The company was founded on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.