Wells Fargo Remains a Sell on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten maintained a Sell rating on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Diamondrock, and RLJ Lodging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Park Hotels & Resorts is a Hold with an average price target of $9.85.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $599 million and GAAP net loss of $688 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $659 million and had a net profit of $96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PK in relation to earlier this year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.