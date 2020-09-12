Wells Fargo Remains a Sell on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea maintained a Sell rating on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.46.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 53.8% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Oaktree Specialty Lending, Apollo Investment Corp, and New Mountain Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a Hold with an average price target of $15.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp II is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objectives are to generate current income along with capital appreciation. It seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies.