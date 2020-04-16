Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released today, Jamie Stockton from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc (TDOC – Research Report), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.14, close to its 52-week high of $176.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 35.3% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.30, which is a -11.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $152.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $176.40 and a one-year low of $48.57. Currently, Teladoc has an average volume of 3.07M.

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.