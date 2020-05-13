Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on PGT (PGTI)

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Hold rating on PGT (PGTI – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Owens Corning, and Tri Pointe.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PGT with a $11.00 average price target.

PGT’s market cap is currently $585.4M and has a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, FL.