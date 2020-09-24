Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Michaels Companies (MIK)

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Michaels Companies (MIK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 77.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Michaels Companies with a $14.06 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.70 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Michaels Companies has an average volume of 3.97M.

Michaels Cos., Inc. is an arts and crafts specialty retailer, which engages in the provision of materials, project ideas, and education for creative activities. It operates through the following segments: Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s, and Darice. The company was founded by Michael Dupey in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.