Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Intel (INTC – Research Report), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.19, close to its 52-week low of $42.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Seagate Tech.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $66.02.

Intel’s market cap is currently $196.5B and has a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

