Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Hexcel (HXL)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Sison from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel (HXL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 64.9% success rate. Sison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hexcel with a $45.20 average price target, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Hexcel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $541 million and net profit of $42.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $610 million and had a net profit of $72.2 million.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of advanced composite materials for the commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Composite Materials; Engineered Products; and Corporate and Other. The Composite Materials segment comprises of carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment consists of lightweight high strength composite structures, engineered core and honeycomb products with added functionality, and additive manufacturing. The company was founded by Roger C. Steele and Roscoe T. Hughes in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.