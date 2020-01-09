Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Epam Systems (EPAM)

In a report released today, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems (EPAM – Research Report), with a price target of $244.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.52, close to its 52-week high of $224.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 78.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epam Systems with a $228.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $224.22 and a one-year low of $126.37. Currently, Epam Systems has an average volume of 266.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. The firm’s services include product research, customer experience design, and prototyping. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Russia.