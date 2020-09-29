Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Danaher (DHR)

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard reiterated a Buy rating on Danaher (NYSE: DHR) today and set a price target of $234.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.79.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Danaher with a $217.50 average price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 62.8% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Mettler-Toledo.

Danaher’s market cap is currently $148.8B and has a P/E ratio of 44.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Angela Lalor, the SVP HR of DHR sold 77,909 shares for a total of $16,010,300.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Diagnostics segment comprises of analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physician’s offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease and make treatment decisions. The Environmental & Applied Solution segment offers products and services that help protect important resources and keep global food and water supplies safe. The company was founded by Steven M. Rales and Mitchell P. Rales in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.