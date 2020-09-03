Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Uncategorized

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard reiterated a Buy rating on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) on August 19 and set a price target of $590.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $493.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bio-Rad Laboratories is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $627.00, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on August 31, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $666.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, Mettler-Toledo, and IQVIA Holdings.

Bio-Rad Laboratories’ market cap is currently $15.56B and has a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BIO in relation to earlier this year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialize in quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the global diagnostics market. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.