Wells Fargo Reiterates Their Overweight Rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL)

Wells Fargo analyst Tim Conder reiterated an Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) on April 23. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.61.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Caribbean is a Hold with an average price target of $77.82, an 86.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 49.1% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Patrick Industries, Acushnet Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Royal Caribbean’s market cap is currently $8.65B and has a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Thomas Pritzker, a Director at RCL bought 2,586 shares for a total of $65,064.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It operates global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.