Wells Fargo Reiterates Overweight on Paramount Group Shares, Sees 97% Upside For The Stock

In a research report issued on Thursday, Wells Fargo analyst Blaine Heck reiterated an Overweight rating on Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)with a price target of $15, which implies an upside of 97% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Blaine Heck has a yearly average return of 2.0% and a 65.0% success rate. Heck has a -1.9% average return when recommending PGRE, and is ranked #3371 out of 6750 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 2 rate Paramount Group stock a Buy, while 2 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 44.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $11.00.