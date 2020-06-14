Wells Fargo Reiterates Overweight on MEI Pharma Shares, Sees 272% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on Tuesday, Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough reiterated an Overweight rating on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)with a price target of $13, which implies an upside of 272% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jim Birchenough has a yearly average return of 19.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Birchenough has a average return when recommending MEIP, and is ranked #209 out of 6674 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate MEI Pharma stock a Buy. With a return potential of 215.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $11.00.