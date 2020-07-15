Wells Fargo Reiterates Overweight on Kkr Real Estate Finance Shares, Sees 23% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on Saturday, Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti reiterated an Overweight rating on Kkr Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF)with a price target of $20, which represents a potential upside of 23% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Donald Fandetti has a yearly average return of 5.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Fandetti has a average return when recommending KREF, and is ranked #1430 out of 6769 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Kkr Reit stock a Buy. With a downside potential of 14.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $14.00.