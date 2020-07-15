July 15, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Wells Fargo Reiterates Overweight on Kkr Real Estate Finance Shares, Sees 23% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on Saturday, Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti reiterated an Overweight rating on Kkr Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF)with a price target of $20, which represents a potential upside of 23% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Donald Fandetti has a yearly average return of 5.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Fandetti has a average return when recommending KREF, and is ranked #1430 out of 6769 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Kkr Reit stock a Buy. With a downside potential of 14.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $14.00.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019