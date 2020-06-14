Wells Fargo Reiterates Overweight on Kezar Life Sciences Shares, Sees 272% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on 6/3, Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough reiterated an Overweight rating on Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)with a price target of $18, which implies an upside of 272% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jim Birchenough has a yearly average return of 19.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Birchenough has a -5.2% average return when recommending KZR, and is ranked #209 out of 6674 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Kezar Life Sciences stock a Buy. With a return potential of 209.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $15.00.