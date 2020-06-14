June 14, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Wells Fargo Reiterates Overweight on Kezar Life Sciences Shares, Sees 272% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on 6/3, Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough reiterated an Overweight rating on Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)with a price target of $18, which implies an upside of 272% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jim Birchenough has a yearly average return of 19.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Birchenough has a -5.2% average return when recommending KZR, and is ranked #209 out of 6674 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Kezar Life Sciences stock a Buy. With a return potential of 209.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $15.00.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019