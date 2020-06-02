Wells Fargo Reiterates Overweight on EQT Midstream Shares, Sees 36% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on 5/15, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum reiterated an Overweight rating on EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM)with a price target of $27, which implies an upside of 36% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Michael Blum has a yearly average return of 7.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Blum has a 16.2% average return when recommending EQM, and is ranked #1183 out of 6657 analysts.

Out of the 10 analysts polled by TipRanks, 5 rate Eqt Midstream Partners stock a Buy, while 5 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 56.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $31.22.