Wells Fargo Reiterates Overweight on Calumet Specialty Products Shares, Sees -17% Downside For The Stock

In a research report issued on 8/6, Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read reiterated an Overweight rating on Calumet Specialty Products (NASDAQ:CLMT)with a price target of $8, which implies a downside of 17% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Roger Read has a yearly average return of 11.6% and a 60.4% success rate. Read has a -5.9% average return when recommending CLMT, and is ranked #1201 out of 7674 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Calumet Specialty Products stock a Hold, while 2 rate the stock a Buy. With a return potential of 2.8%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $9.88.