Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.44, close to its 52-week low of $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.11.

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.76 billion and GAAP net loss of $38.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.03 billion and had a net profit of $24.35 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables. The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, NJ.