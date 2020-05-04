Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical (WLK – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 62.0% success rate. Sison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Trinity Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Westlake Chemical with a $48.54 average price target.

Based on Westlake Chemical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion and net profit of $72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2 billion and had a net profit of $123 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WLK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Albert Chao, the President & CEO of WLK bought 57,800 shares for a total of $593,028.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility. The Vinyls segment manufactures and sells building products fabricated from polyvinyl chloride, including pipe, fittings, profiles, foundation, building products, fence and deck components, window, and door components, film, and sheet products. The company was founded by Ting Tsung Chao in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.