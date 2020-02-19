Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Progressive (PGR)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Progressive (PGR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Progressive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.75.

Progressive’s market cap is currently $48.76B and has a P/E ratio of 15.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PGR in relation to earlier this year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.