Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Mallinckrodt (MNK)

Wells Fargo analyst David Maris maintained a Hold rating on Mallinckrodt (MNK – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Maris has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.9% and a 39.0% success rate. Maris covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mallinckrodt.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mallinckrodt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.72 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines.