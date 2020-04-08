Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 57.3% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Velocity Financial, American Express, and Annaly Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $77.00 average price target.

Discover Financial Services’ market cap is currently $10.72B and has a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DFS in relation to earlier this year.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network; and consumer banking products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club, and the company’s network partners business, which includes credit, debit, and prepaid cards issued on the Discover Network by third parties. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, IL.