Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

In a report issued on November 5, Gary Mobley from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Cracker Barrel (CBRL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.94.

Cracker Barrel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.25.

Based on Cracker Barrel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $495 million and net profit of $25.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $787 million and had a net profit of $65.03 million.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.