Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Berry Petroleum (BRY)

In a report released today, Gordon Douthat from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Berry Petroleum (BRY – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Douthat is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 35.4% success rate. Douthat covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Jagged Peak Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Berry Petroleum with a $11.00 average price target.

Based on Berry Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $52.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $132 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Berry Petroleum Corp. is an independent upstream energy company, which engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves. The company was founded by C. J. Berry in 1909 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.