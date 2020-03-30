Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on RH (RH)

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on RH (RH – Research Report), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

RH has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $176.20, which is a 58.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RH’s market cap is currently $2.11B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RH operates as a holding company which operates the business through its subsidiary Restoration Hardware, Inc. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. The company operates an integrated business with multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books and websites. The company was founded by Stephen J. Gordon in 1980 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, CA.