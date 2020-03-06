Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw maintained a Buy rating on East West Bancorp (EWBC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.35, close to its 52-week low of $37.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Associated Banc-Corp, and Commerce Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on East West Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.20, a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

East West Bancorp’s market cap is currently $5.58B and has a P/E ratio of 8.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EWBC in relation to earlier this year.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.