Wells Fargo Maintains Their Sell Rating on Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Interactive Brokers (IBKR – Research Report), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Interactive Brokers with a $52.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.32 and a one-year low of $44.50. Currently, Interactive Brokers has an average volume of 428.5K.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Market Making.